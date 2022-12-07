Jesus the Complete Story

Not Available

Jesus has been the source of faith to billions, the cause of a thousand wars, and the subject of countless works of art and music. But who was he – a rebel, a prophet or something much more? Join experts as they reconstruct the life of Jesus using archaeology, history and science. Through re-enactments set in Israel/Palestine and computer generated backgrounds, relive the main events of his life and death. For the first time, experts strip away the layers of history that cover almost every biblical site – revealing the Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Nazareth that Jesus himself would have known.