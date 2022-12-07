Not Available

Rinko a junior high school student, becomes a partner with Ruby, a rabbit Jewelpet, to find the Jewel Charms that were accidentally dropped from Jewel Land and got lost in the world of humans. Since Jewel Charms appear around peple in trouble, Rinko and Ruby always get involved in helping them solve their problems. With help from their friends and a good-looking high-level goverment official,they use the magic of Jewelpets to overcme obstacles, and in each episode they find another missing Jewelpet. Meanwhile, Black Cat Diana manipulates a group of petty criminals as she plans something evil to Jewel Land, the homeland of the Jewelpets.