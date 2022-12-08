Not Available

Jokes, stories and fables of Jewish life told by well-loved Jewish celebrities and figures from the community. There's one thing you can always count on with the Jewish community - great stories with brilliant punch lines. Jews at Ten is full of them, as well as hilarious archive footage. Well-loved Jewish celebrities including David Baddiel, Stacey Solomon, Uri Geller and Elliot Gould are joined by a whole raft of Jewish stars who recount tales from pivotal moments of their lives. Notes are compared on everything from challah to Hanukkah, mothers to Mitzvahs and children to chicken soup.