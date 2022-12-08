Not Available

More than forty years after his assassination, John F. Kennedy remains a towering figure in American life and politics. From his inaugural speeches and his meeting with the Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev to the Cuban missile crisis and the standoff over integration at the University of Mississippi, he presided over a nation committed to democratic leadership but threatened by external forces and unresolved divisions at home. JFK: A Presidency Revealed shows that like the nation he served, he was a flawed giant. This special presentation traces key events in his life and career. Family members, associates, and historians offer personal and compelling glimpses into the life of this influential President.