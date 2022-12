Not Available

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a television reality show and the Indian version of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, celebrities perform various dances together with professional dance partners. The show's format is taken from the Strictly Come Dancing show on BBC One in the UK. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is the only one that uses recorded tracks rather than live music with an in-house band.