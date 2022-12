Not Available

Tachibana Makoto, a manager of an omusubi cafe. One day, she meets Sanshiro, a secretary at a paper shredder company, and half a year later, they already decide to get married. But when Makoto meets Sanshiro's family, a battle begins between her and her mother-in-law. The daughter-in-law, who is a "workaholic" career woman and wife, and her mother-in-law, who is a "model full-time housewife," begin to fight against each other on their values and pride!