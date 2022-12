Not Available

The second comic original drama starring Akira Terao! Comedy suspense with a variety of guests. Fukamachi, a detective who got information that Yasuo Domon, an executive of the Kurosaki Association, who was investigating at the request of a certain person, is in the church. While investigating with a voice microphone in his suit, a detective, Goshimada, who was also chasing Domon, appears there.