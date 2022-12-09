Not Available

James Joseph "Jim" Norton, Jr. (born July 19, 1968) is an American comedian, radio personality, author, and actor. In 2004, Norton was voted best comedian and breakthrough performer of the year on the Cringe Humor website, which is dedicated to some prominent New York comedians. He is an on-air personality of the Opie with Jim Norton show, which airs on Sirius XM Radio. Norton has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, the Late Show with David Letterman, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.