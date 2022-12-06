Jim Shockey's Uncharted

Not Available

Experience the mystery, suspense and adrenaline of the highly anticipated Outdoor Channel original series, UNCHARTED. From the glaciers of the Arctic Circle to the tribal marshlands of Papua New Guinea, Jim Shockey and his team push the limits of what was previously thought possible. Dive headfirst into an unforgettable journey featuring culture and conflict; friendship in the face of adversity; and the belief and leadership of the most well-known and respected hunter in the world, Jim Shockey, as he and his team explore territories never before seen on television.