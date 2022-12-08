Not Available

Jimeoin is acclaimed as one of the hottest stand-up comics on Australia’s live circuit. A prolific writer with an exceptional audience rapport, he is known and loved for his brilliantly funny wit and charming observations on the absurdities of everyday life. His frequent national tours across Australia generally sell out in advance with additional extensive seasons at comedy festivals across Australia. In Jimeoin, his very own TV show, Jimeoin rolled together comedy sketches, live bands and stand up routines delivered with class of course, before a live studio audience.