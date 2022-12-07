Not Available

Brought up in Portstewart, Northern Ireland, comedian Jimeoin stars in JIMEOIN: OVER THE TOP which follows the star’s antics on the road and on stage while touring across the northern-most parts of Australia, his adoptive home. This funny warts-and-all series is part travelogue, part fishing trip and part stand-up show which sees Jimeoin travel all over Australia - from Broome via Darwin to Byron Bay and beyond! Included in this series will also be his performances at the iconic Sydney Opera House, World Famous Spiegel tent and the highly popular Jimeoin's Cooking Show filmed in Adelaide.