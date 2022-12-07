Not Available

Jimi Hendrix remains one of the most celebrated music icons of all time. This is the story of his life, uncut, unadulterated and, until now, untold. Never before has a production of this magnitude been undertaken to bring audiences Jimi’s entire history. Beginning with an unprecedented account of Jimi’s troubled childhood in Seattle, this three-volume set is the most complete documentary ever released on the legendary guitar god. ’Jimi Hendrix: The Uncut Story’ features over 50 exclusive interviews, including Jimi’s own brother Leon and many other close members of the family. Together with Jimi’s closest friends and an all-star cadre of musical luminaries, they help to set the record straight on Jimi’s legacy once and for all. Here’s your chance to know the man behind the music and come face-to-face with his extraordinary artistry as never before. This is the Jimi Hendrix we’ve been waiting to meet. This is ’Jimi Hendrix: The Uncut Story.’