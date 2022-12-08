Jimmy and the Giant Supermarket

Not Available

Jimmy Doherty investigates how Britain's best-selling low-cost meat products are made, and tries to find a way to create alternatives that will rival them in cost, but will be manufactured to the highest standards of animal welfare. He begins by revealing his plan to make meatballs with British rose veal, using meat from male dairy calves that would otherwise be killed solely because there is no market for them. However, he must first persuade dairy farmers and a leading supermarket to work with him, and faces a challenge to change public perceptions of veal.