Five years ago, Jimmy Doherty gave up life in the city to start his own farm. Now he wants to see what other farmers have achieved. As the world food crisis grows, what happens to farming will affect us all. So in this new series, Jimmy is travelling the country to meet the people shaping the future of British farming. From high-tech agribusiness, to organics, to remote family farms, he is on a search for those striking out in new and original ways.