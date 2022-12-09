Jimmy Durante Presents The Lennon Sisters

Not Available

After starting out on The Lawrence Welk Show in 1955 the Lennon Sisters received their own variety show with Jimmy Durante as their lead-in mentor. This Maryco Production, executive produced by Harold Cohen and produced by Bernie Kukoff and Jeff Harris became a wonderful musical hour filled with talent and comedy for everyone. The show was shifted mid-season from their Saturday night spot to Friday night spot and a huge ratings drop lead to their early series cancellation. The music was an assortment of Jimmy's old vaudevillian ditties to Country, Jazz, Classic and current hits. The show's theme song played by the Nelson Riddle Orchestra was "May We Wish You Well".