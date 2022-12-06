Not Available

Emmy-winner Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," ABC Television Network's distinctive late-night talk show. The show features a diverse line up of guests, including celebrities, athletes, comedians and human interest subjects. Along with a light-hearted and recognizable cast of characters, a hip house band and comedy bits in Kimmel's inimitable style, the show additionally offers one of the funniest, freshest monologues on television today. "Jimmy Kimmel Live" often features elaborate, innovative stunts - such as having Quentin Tarantino guest-direct an entire episode, or building a state of the art performance stage in the center of Hollywood Boulevard.