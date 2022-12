Not Available

Jimmy Two-Shoes takes place in Miseryville, where Lucius Heinous runs Misery inc., geared towards making misery for the users of their products. Jimmy is supported by his best friend Lucius' son Beezy (who is lazy and up for fun, much unlike his father) and Heloise, the mad scientist girl who works for Misery Inc. but has a not-so-secret crush on Jimmy.