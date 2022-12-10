Not Available

Jimoto ni Kaerenai Wakeari Danshi no 14 no Jijou #Jimodan

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Kansai Johnny's Jr. members, who are rapidly gaining attention, are reunited! 'I want to go back to my hometown, but I can't go home!' is an omnibus drama of boys who have a reason to go to Tokyo to pursue their dreams! Members were selected from "Naniwa Boys", "Ae! Group", and "Lil Kansai" for boys who cannot return to their hometown in Kansai due to various circumstances! A drama about men who went to Tokyo to pursue their dreams, but had their own circumstances and couldn't go home even if they wanted to.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images