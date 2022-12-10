Jimoto ni Kaerenai Wakeari Danshi no 14 no Jijou #Jimodan

Not Available

Kansai Johnny's Jr. members, who are rapidly gaining attention, are reunited! 'I want to go back to my hometown, but I can't go home!' is an omnibus drama of boys who have a reason to go to Tokyo to pursue their dreams! Members were selected from "Naniwa Boys", "Ae! Group", and "Lil Kansai" for boys who cannot return to their hometown in Kansai due to various circumstances! A drama about men who went to Tokyo to pursue their dreams, but had their own circumstances and couldn't go home even if they wanted to.