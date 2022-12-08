Jin Jin and the Panda Patrol

Not Available

Jin Jin and the Panda Patro is a 1994 animated TV series created by China Beijing Panda King Animation Production Company and US Saban Entertainment. Jin Jin is a panda living in Pandaland. His home ends up destroyed by Grimster, a henchman of the evil Dr. Mania. Dr. Mania plans to regress the Earth back to its primitive times before humans had developed over parts of nature. Now Jin Jin travels to stop the plot of Dr. Maniac, find the New Pandaland, and even save some endangered species along the way.