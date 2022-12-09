Not Available

Jingbirok, the name of a book written by real-life Joseon historian and scholar Ryu Seong Ryong (Kim Sang Joong), detailing the Imjin War (1592-1598). The drama is a telling of historical events with the scholar as the central character, in the same vein as “Jung Do Jun” (who influenced the founding of the Joseon dynasty). Ryu Seong Ryong was an official who served during King Seonjo’s reign in the late 16th century. He was a brilliant Confucian scholar who was put in charge of military operations during the Imjin War, and greatly influenced Admiral Lee Soon Shin.