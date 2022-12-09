Jishaku Otoko

Not Available

There is a rumor about a power spot for people seeking marriage. "The human race can be divided into two types, N(North) and S(South). Just like a magnet, when two people are from the opposing type, they will be attracted to each other." says Oba Sosuke, the owner of Oba Farm, the said power spot. Due to the rumors, he is revered as the God of Matchmaking. Sosuke is an eccentric scientist mad about vegetables. He is very observant and can usually see through a person's facade, pinpointing their true characters. Frank speaking with a poison tongue, he doesn't think twice about ripping a newly met person apart with his sharp stinging words. Kohinata Shion is an attractive, level-headed girl, in her 30's but yet to have any marriage prospects nor boyfriend. On a mission from her senpai, Himuro Kotaro, Shion arrives for a working farmstay at Oba Farm.