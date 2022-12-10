Jitaku Keibiin 2

Not Available

This is the second series of Jitaku Keibiin. Haibara Shikimori who was supposed to inherit the villa from her grandfather but the villa fell into the hands of her cousin Rena. Based on the facts, he could get more of the villa if he let all his family live there. However, he felt that his peaceful life was disturbed if his mother Rena the Shiho who was also his aunt lived there. What's more, next week Rena will marry someone who can mess up her plans to get the villa. This is the story of the House Keeper trying to reclaim the inheritance villa from his family and many other problems will arise next ...