Hiroshi Totori was a zoology researcher before applying to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. At the age of 43, he is assigned to the #1 investigation team which he hoped to join. Hiroshi Totori relies on his scientific background to examine cases. Hiroshi Totori is teamed up with 28-year-old detective Tetpei Yasunaga, who has a strong sense of justice, as they work together to solve difficult cases.