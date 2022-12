Not Available

In Japanese, “JK” is an abbreviation for “joshi kousei” (high school girl) and “meshi” means “cooked rice” or “meal”, so it's only suitable that the anime focuses on three high school girls who've mastered the art of cooking simple, B-class dishes called JK meshi. The three girls — Reina, Ryoka, and Ruriko — are all classmates in their second year of high school. They often get distracted when studying for tests, and when they do, they cook JK meshi.