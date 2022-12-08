Not Available

Jo

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ORF

The series (formerly known as “Le Grand”), shot in English entirely on location in Paris, stars Jean Reno as Joachim “Jo” St.-Clair, a veteran French detective tackling the city’s most challenging murder cases, each tied to an iconic Parisian location, including the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and the Catacombs. Emmy-winning producer René Balcer (“Law & Order”, “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”) serves as the showrunner of “Jo”, which he created with Malina Detcheva and Franck Ollivier. Directors of the first season include Charlotte Sieling (“Bron/Broen” a.k.a. “The Bridge”), Stefan Schwartz (“Dexter”) and Kristoffer Nyholm (“Forbrydelsen” a.k.a. “The Killing”).

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images