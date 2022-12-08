Not Available

The series (formerly known as “Le Grand”), shot in English entirely on location in Paris, stars Jean Reno as Joachim “Jo” St.-Clair, a veteran French detective tackling the city’s most challenging murder cases, each tied to an iconic Parisian location, including the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and the Catacombs. Emmy-winning producer René Balcer (“Law & Order”, “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”) serves as the showrunner of “Jo”, which he created with Malina Detcheva and Franck Ollivier. Directors of the first season include Charlotte Sieling (“Bron/Broen” a.k.a. “The Bridge”), Stefan Schwartz (“Dexter”) and Kristoffer Nyholm (“Forbrydelsen” a.k.a. “The Killing”).