Joan of Arcadia

Not Available

A drama about a typical family, the Girardis, facing atypical situations -- not the least of which is their teenage daughter Joan's sudden, unexpected conversations with God in such random forms as a cute boy, Goth kid, little girl or the school lunch lady. Joan (Amber Tamblyn) must endeavour to balance the natural and supernatural elements of her life, often with little success. This is not the only major problem the family must face as her elder brother Kevin (Jason Ritter) was paralysed from the waist down in a car accident in 2002. As a result, her younger brother Luke (Michael Welch) often feels that his needs are being ignored.