Joanna Lumley: Catwoman

“Ever since the Pharaohs we’ve been unable to agree about cats. And we still can’t really decide whether to love them or loathe them. How could something so innocent and beautiful be so divisive?” Joanna Lumley Actress and animal lover JOANNA LUMLEY is turning cat detective, to explore the unique relationship we have with our feline friends in a brand new, two-part series. ITV1 has exclusive access to Joanna as she embarks on her unique journey around the world to uncover the history of the cat. Joanna’s travels include Egypt, Japan, Namibia, North America, Belize, Mexico, Belgium and the UK as she seeks to find out why cats stir such different responses in different cultures. And along the way she meets many people who have unique relationships with cats, both domestic and wild.