Joanna Lumley’s Trans-Siberian Adventure

The series sees Joanna travel from East to West, departing from Hong Kong across 5777 miles of both Asia and Europe, through seven time zones, taking in an immense panorama of vistas and cultures, people and places, before her final arrival in Moscow. Everything about this legendary journey is of epic proportions. It cuts across three distinct countries, cultures, landscapes and languages and crosses some of the worlds most geographically challenging, yet resource rich and scenically splendid regions. Joanna will be hopping on and off the train visiting people and places as she travels. By travelling in the opposite direction from most travellers on the Trans-Siberian railway, Joanna can begin her journey in Hong Kong, where she spent her childhood. At the end of her journey at Moscow’s Central Station, Joanna will revisit the location of a photo-shoot she did while modelling in the 1960s. The journey links the two biggest bastions of communist power over the last century, China and Russia, two super powers at a crucial point of radical change in their histories. Sandwiched between these two colossal countries lies Mongolia, whose previous powerful Empire used to control its two current neighbours. The immense proportions of the trip present Joanna with the opportunity to lend her natural curiosity to a richly diverse range of territories and bring viewers an insight into their peoples, languages, landscapes, politics, customs, histories and modern day societies.