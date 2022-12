Not Available

“Job or No Job” follows one young adult per episode on his/her journey to land a first job. Each job seeker will go on three interviews, and we will watch the intense ride to find out if he or she lands three, two, one – or zero offers. Jane Buckingham (Founder and CEO of Trendera and bestselling author of The Modern Girls Guide to Life) will be the career expert on ABC Family’s “Job or No Job.”