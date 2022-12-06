Not Available

Welcome to the Joe Forrester guide at TV Tome. Joe Forrester looked at the life of a regular cop on the beat, a patrolman who had been working the same district for many years. He felt friendships and information sources he had cultivated were worth more than the comfort of a patrol car or detective status. He occasionally overlooked minor infractions of the law, but was known and respected and trusted by everyone. His girlfriend Georgia Cameron and good buddy Bernie Vincent were always bailing him out of trouble when he chose to help those in dire need.