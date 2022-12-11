Joe Lycett's Got Your Back

Not Available

Joe Lycett, famed for his epic battles with petty officials and dodgy scammers, fights for the consumer rights of the Great British public in this series. With the help of his assistant Mark Silcox, a weekly celebrity guest, and some daring hidden camera investigations, Joe campaigns on behalf of viewers who've been wronged by big corporations, caught out by small print, and hoodwinked by fraudsters. From dishing the dirt on unhygienic takeaways and battling with big banks, to pulling back the covers on sub-par hotel rooms, and taking low budget airlines for a bumpy ride, Joe is determined in his quest for consumer justice.