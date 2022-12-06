Not Available

Joe Millionaire is an American reality television show that was broadcast on Fox beginning in January 2003. It was broadcast in the UK that same year. A sequel, The Next Joe Millionaire, followed in October 2003. The show, approved by Mike Darnell, was wildly successful and became a pop culture phenomenon, with an average of 34.6 million viewers in the United States tuning into the season one finale making it the most-watched episode of any reality show since the season finale of the first season, as well as the premiere episode and finale for the second season of Survivor.