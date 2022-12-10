Not Available

Joe vs. Joe is a Japanese animated OVA consisting of six episodes. The show was produced by the studio Proudman. Joe vs. Joe tells the story of two youths from totally opposite lifestyles. The only way they can overcome their own personal troubles in the story is to fight each other in the ring. The animation is a spiritual successor of Tomorrow's Joe, one of the first dramatic animations to ever be created globally, which was originally broadcast on April 1, 1970 in Japan. Joe vs. Joe was a direct-to-video release and was never broadcast.