When Johan Falk was 19 years old he lost his girlfriend Maria and their unborn child when Maria got hit by a car. Falk takes the accident very hard and do not even go to the funeral. He decides that crime must be fought and applies immediately to the Police Academy. The movies are, however, only about Falk as an police officer with many years of experience from the National Task Force. He often goes his own way and does not shy away from using controversial methods. This leads to that the colleagues often experience difficulties in cooperating with him and managers are forced to turn a blind eye to what he's doing.