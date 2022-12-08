Not Available

John Joseph Bishop (born 30 November 1966) is an English comedian and actor, who is also known for his charity work, having raised £3.4m for Sport Relief 2012. A keen footballer, Bishop played for non-league teams Hyde and Southport and worked as a salesman in the pharmaceutical industry prior to becoming a stand-up comedian. His television debut came on The Panel. He has subsequently appeared in the E4 teen drama Skins and in the Ken Loach film Route Irish in addition to his own shows John Bishop's Britain and John Bishop's Only Joking. Bishop also had a regular Sunday slot on Liverpool radio station Radio City 96.7 called Bishop's Sunday Service.