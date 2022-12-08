John Bishop's Big Year

Not Available

John Bishop presents two shows in which he combines stand-up, sketches and clips to take a light-hearted look back at the year that was 2012. This was the year that Brits gathered to celebrate Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee and enjoyed the excitement of the Olympics and Paralympics. However, it was also the year that the nation stoically endured a miserable recession, celebrated the discovery of the so-called God Particle, had the wettest June since the dawn of time, and got hot and flustered over a certain series of novels. John covers these and other events in his own laid-back style.