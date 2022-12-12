Not Available

John Bishop's Britain is a British television programme presented by comedian John Bishop, each program has a theme e.g. food. It features stand-up, sketches and real-life stories from celebrity guests and members of the public on that particular topic. There have been two series filmed to date. A 2011 Christmas special has been filmed and will be broadcast around the Christmas period. The show is filmed in front of an audience, where the audience are shown the interviews via video link as part of the filming. The sketches are not shown to the audience at the time of filming but Bishop's narration of the sketch is included in the filming.