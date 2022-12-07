Not Available

John from Cincinnati

  • Drama

From the creator of Deadwood comes this new "surf noir" drama about a dysfunctional Southern California family galvanized by the sudden arrival of two strangers: a man out for revenge and a boy looking for surfing lessons. In Imperial Beach, California, the dysfunctional Yost family intersects with two new arrivals to the community: a dim-but-wealthy surfing enthusiast and man spurned by the Yosts years ago.

Austin NicholsJohn Monad
Bruce GreenwoodMitch Yost
Rebecca De MornayCissy Yost
Brian Van HoltMitch "Butchie" Yost II
Ed O'NeillBill Jacks
Luke PerryLinc Stark

