John Peel: Turn That Racket Down

A one hour documentary looking into the life and works of John Peel. This was first broadcast on BBC2 during John Peel's Night in 1999. The documentary includes rare archives from America, where John's voice can be heard from his days as a DJ in America. Also the programme interviews John at his home, in his car and also at his office, where he opens lots of mail, which includes CD's from unsigned bands/artists. Contributers in the programme include John Walters, his producer and many other broadcasters and recording artists.