An exclusive insight into the private record collection of the renowned DJ and broadcaster, marking the first anniversary of his death. John Peel's priceless record collection threatened to over take his home in Suffolk. But in a small, battered wooden box, the DJ kept a precious selection of 7-inch singles that meant more to him than any of the others. Supported by John's family, and with his son Tom Ravenscroft working as the programme's researcher, this one-hour special reveals the contents of the box. Giving a unique insight into his eclectic tastes, it tells the extraordinary stories behind the records and the artists who created them. John Peel's Record Box also features interviews and anecdotes from close friends and family including his wife Sheila, Sir Elton John, Ronnie Wood, Roger Daltrey, Fergal Sharkey, Jack White and Michael Palin. John's wife, Sheila Ravenscroft, talks about the curious contents of the box; featuring artists as diverse as Status Quo, Sheena Easton, The Yardbirds, Laurie Anderson, Bill Oddie and Nilsson.