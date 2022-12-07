John Safran's Race Relations

Not Available

Are you some ethnic? Greek? Black? Polack? Sunni Muslim? Then, no doubt, you have a parent, grandparent or ethnic-pride friend telling you to marry your own. This show is for you! Are you a WASP? Or some other majority caucasian? You probably think there's no consequence to dating a Black, subcontinent Indian, Jew or other ethnic-type. You probably think love will conquer all. This show is also for you! Mass migration has changed everything. Compared to your parents, chances are high, you're going to want to hit on someone from some other race. John's in the thick of it himself. His rabbi, relatives and friend George Weinberg tell him to stop busting-a-move on Eurasians and marry a Jew, already. In this eight part adventure, John throws himself into the real world to ask, when it comes to love: Should you stick with your tribe or escape your tribe?