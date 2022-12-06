Not Available

Millions and millions of people come to Britain. It is a fabulous destination and we’re so busy roaring off in aircrafts, getting tans and sitting on beaches abroad, we have no idea what it’s like for people to come here and just think ‘Wow, what an amazing place.’” John Sergeant John Sergeant is returning to his roots as a tour guide in a brand new, three-part factual series for ITV1. ‘John Sergeant On The Tourist Trail’ follows him on a celebratory journey around Britain, where he meets tourists of all nationalities who visit the UK for a huge variety of reasons. John joins tourist parties on their visits to Britain and learns about the quirks of different nationalities as he ‘looks at them looking at us’. John follows die-hard fans of The Beatles on a tour of John Lennon’s old house, joins the thousands of German bikers who travel to the Isle Of Man every year and meets an American family as they explore their Scottish ancestry at Edinburgh castle. He spends an afternoon punting along ‘The Backs’ of Cambridge, discovers what draws the Japanese to the Lake District and revisits his childhood home for the first time in 30 years. Over the course of three months, John travels all over the UK to find out why 32 millions tourists visit Britain every year. ‘John Sergeant On The Tourist Trail’ is brand new and exclusive to ITV1. Tuesdays from 10th November at 8pm. A Mentorn Production for ITV1. Each year millions of tourists visit Britain for a huge variety of reasons and a host of surprising destinations. Festivals, medieval battles, niche museums, beautiful gardens, haunted castles, ancient highlands, a royal family, breathtaking scenery, luxurious hotel rooms and famous Britons cause tourists to flock to the UK in their droves every year. John delves into the history of the British Isles and the famous individuals and legendary figures who bring tourists to our shores including Jane Austen, Sherlock Holmes, Robin Hood and The Beatles. John accompanies several tour groups as they explore exquisite Surrey gardens, visit Beatrix Potter’s former home and venture into the cold waters of Loch Ness. When studying at university, John worked as a tour guide in the Summer holidays. So at the end of every episode he returns to his roots and gives a tour of his own. He even takes a group of tourists to the idyllic village in the Cotswolds where he spent his childhood. Accompanied by German bikers, who visit Britain every year for the TT races, he explores the very house he grew up in, for the first time in 30 years. From the beauty of Loch Ness and the revered tradition of trooping the colour, to staying the night in Britain’s most haunted castle and dressing up in a top hat and tails for Ladies Day at Ascot, John uncovers the gems and eccentricities which attract tourists from across the world to Britain, every year.