If you start seeing dead people, you may have a problem... After they hear their cemetery is going to be sold as a building site, Johnny certainly has. Especially since the dead want him to stop it. And the dead are getting restless. They are not going to take this lying down; especially since it's almost Halloween... What are cemeteries for anyway? What can anyone do about anything? Will Johnny be able to stop the juggernaut of Policy and Commerce (and be in bed by ten)