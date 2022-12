Not Available

Johnny is a musician who moves to a house in the woods in order to work on his music. Once he arrives, however, he discovers that this is not just any house! His solitude is subsequently disturbed by two magical creatures called Sprites. The Sprites, Ginger and Basil, then learn life lessons from Johnny (in the form of a musical number). Occasionally, Johnny's cranky neighbor, Mrs. Moldystew, peeks across the fence to chastise him for being noisy!