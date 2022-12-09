Not Available

Ernest P. Duckweather was a young inventor whose television couldn't get the local stations, but it could show what was going on on Jupiter. Johnny Jupiter was the character we see from that planet and is represented by a puppet. Ernest and Johnny together could solve just about any problem the writers thought up. This show was originally produced by Dumont and broadcast live. At that time, Vaughn Taylor played the lead. Once ABC bought it and put the show on film before broadcasting it, they wanted a younger man to play Duckweather. Wright King fit that need, and he carried the show very well.