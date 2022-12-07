Not Available

Johnny Test

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Studio

Cookie Jar Entertainment

Imagine having two twin brainiac sisters who are 13 years old and can bring up out-of-this-world experiments. Well lucky for Johnny Test and his super talking dog, Dukey. They can. Super-powers, gadgets that can rewind a person or turning things into gold... for Johnny the possibilities are endless. But whenever there is trouble, Johnny has to go back home before 5 P.M. for meatloaf....

Cast

Maryke HendrikseSusan Test
James Arnold TaylorJohnny Test
Lee TockarThe General
Louis Chirillo
Ashleigh BallMary Test
Trevor DevallDukey

