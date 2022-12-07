JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Not Available

Based on the long-running manga by Hirohiko Araki, the first OVA series follows Josef Joestar and his 17-year-old grandson Jotaro as they attempt to finish the family blood feud against the immortal vampire Dio. Josef and Jotaro have gathered several mystical warriors each with powers representing one card from The Stand (a variation of Tarot cards), with Jotaro having powers over the strongest Stand - the Star Platinum. Dio himself has gathered Stand warriors and together they face off for the sake of Jotaro's mother Holly and domination of the world.