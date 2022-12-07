Not Available

JoJo's Circus is a lively music-filled and movement focused series, produced in stop-motion animation, invites viewers to interact with JoJo, a curious 6-year-old clown, as she explores the colorful world under the Big Top and around Circus Town, the ultimate kid's playground. JoJo's Circus brings the value of learning about movement through age appropriate and imitatable games, songs, colorful circus characters and funny storylines. Young viewers are invited to use the body's large muscle groups to walk, run, dance, jump, climb and move with JoJo and all the characters in Circus Town, engaging fine and gross motor skills. At the end of each story, JoJo takes the spotlight and answers the question, "What did you learn today?"