Jokers Wild was a British comedy panel game show that aired on ITV from 1969 to 1974. It was hosted by Barry Cryer. Each week two teams of three comedians each played for points by telling jokes on a certain subject Typical topics were politics or the mother-in-law. When a member of a team was telling a joke, a member of the other team could interrupt the joke by pressing the buzzer and finishing the joke to score bonus points. For much of the run Ted Ray and Arthur Askey were team captains, usually regularly supported by Ray Martine and Les Dawson. Some of the other comedians who appeared on the show, either as guests, temporary captains or regulars, were Jon Pertwee, John Cleese, Rolf Harris, Ted Rogers, Norman Collier, Chic Murray, Alfred Marks, Lance Percival, Charlie Chester, and Jack Douglas.