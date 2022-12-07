Not Available

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Feel Films

Set at the beginning of the 19th-century, England no longer believes in practical magic. The reclusive Mr Norrell of Hurtfew Abbey stuns the city of York when he causes the statues of York Cathedral to speak and move. With a little persuasion and help from his man of business Childermass, he goes to London to help the government in the war against Napoleon. It is there Norrell summons a fairy to bring Lady Pole back from the dead, opening a whole can of worms…

Cast

Bertie CarvelJonathan Strange
Eddie MarsanMr Norrell
Marc WarrenThe Gentleman
Charlotte RileyArabella
Alice EnglertLady Pole
Samuel WestSir Walter Pole

View Full Cast >

Images